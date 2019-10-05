They joined a gathering of about 100 people, including Christian clergy members, a rabbi and an imam, for the hour-long ceremony.

Each stone features a plaque bearing the name of a person killed in the Oct. 6, 2018, crash in Schoharie, N.Y. The 17 passengers, including four sisters, were on a birthday outing when the limo crashed. The driver and two pedestrians also were killed.

“It’s important that they never be forgotten,” said Jessica Kirby, president of Reflections Memorial Foundation.

A unique shoe print on each stone symbolizes the lasting impressions of the victims. There also will be stones honoring the emergency responders.

The not-for-profit foundation has raised more than $50,000 and hopes to raise $250,000 to fund maintenance, she said.

The operator of the limousine has pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide and is scheduled to go on trial next year.

— Associated Press

Florida

Toxic red tide returns to waters off coast

Scientists say toxic red tide is back in the waters off the Florida southwest coast after fading away earlier this year following a 15-month bloom.

Biologists at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said Friday that samples taken from the waters off the shore of Collier County found high concentrations of the toxic algae where they also received reports of dead fish and cases of respiratory irritation.

Red tide is a natural occurrence that happens due to the presence of nutrients in salt water and an organism called a dinoflagellate.

— Associated Press

Iowa

Jury finds for newspaper

A jury has sided with an Iowa newspaper in a lawsuit brought by a former administrator of the state's third-largest city. A Scott County jury on Friday ruled in favor of the Quad-City Times and its journalists. Former Davenport city administrator Craig Malin had sued, arguing the paper published false stories and opinion pieces about his official actions, forcing him out after 14 years with the city.

— Associated Press

