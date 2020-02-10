Altobelli, 56, won more than 700 games at Orange Coast during his more than two decades devoted to the school’s team. The American Baseball Coaches Association named him its coach of the year last year after he guided the Pirates to their fourth state title.

The coach known as “Alto” also managed the Brewster Whitecaps for three seasons in the Cape Cod Summer League. Among the players he coached there were New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil.

His daughter attended Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach, which retired her basketball jersey. She hoped to someday attend the University of Oregon, like her favorite basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu.

Altobelli is survived by a son, J.J., who is a scout with the Boston Red Sox, and a 16-year-old daughter, Lexi.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died Jan. 26 when the helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles. Also killed in the crash were Bryant friends Christina Mauser, who helped coach the girls’ team, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan,

A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar, his daughter and other victims of the crash is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center.