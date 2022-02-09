Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former student at the college, has been charged with murder. Authorities have not discussed any motive for the killings. During Campbell’s court arraignment last week, his attorney asked that he be given a mental health evaluation.
The service is expected to draw members of the public and law enforcement officers from around the region. A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he plans to attend. Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, said between 1,500 and 2,000 people are expected.
The service will be held at Atlantic Union Bank Center on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.