FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Family and friends are gathering at a Florida arena to remember slain rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in a luxury electric sportscar.

The viewing is taking place Wednesday afternoon at the 20,000 seat BB&T Center in Sunrise. A tribute video of the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, will play during the first hour of the viewing, and celebrity guests are expected to be in attendance.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested last week and charged with his murder.

Following his death, XXXTentacion topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Sad!” and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer’s song originally peaked at No. 7, but jumped back this week from No. 52 to No. 1, supplanting Drake’s “Nice for What.”

