A private lighting was held Friday night for the families of those who died and for those who survived the attack, in which 25 people were wounded.

Police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his home near Dallas to carry out the attack in the border city of El Paso, which is home to many Latinos.

Crusius has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges in the attack. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD