Hawaii: Leading passer Chevan Cordeiro and rusher Dae Hunter entered the transfer portal before Hawaii knew it would be eligible for a bowl game. Hawaii won five of its final nine games after starting 1-3.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Memphis: First appearance in Hawaii Bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall and eighth straight.
Hawaii: 10th appearance in Hawaii Bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall.
