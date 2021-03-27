In San Francisco, Victor Humerto Brown, 53, made a first court appearance after authorities say he repeatedly punched an Asian American man at a bus stop while shouting an anti-Asian slur. Brown said in court that he has post-traumatic stress disorder.

He was initially booked on misdemeanor counts, but prosecutors recently elevated the case to a felony, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Hamner was being held on $75,000 bail Saturday.

— Associated Press

Police say armed woman threatened troopers, was shot: A 51-year-old woman was armed with a gun and threatening law enforcement officers with it when a Delaware state trooper fatally shot her, police said Saturday. A State Police news release said its investigation of Thursday's shooting remains active. The trooper who shot the woman was placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure after police shootings. The woman's name wasn't immediately released. Police said troopers were called to a home in Seaford to help "medical personnel" at the residence. The woman threatened the medical personnel and troopers with a gun, the news release said. Police haven't said why medical personnel were at the home.

2 boys shot, 1 fatally, in Philadelphia: One boy was killed and another wounded by gunfire as they rode a motorized scooter on a street in Philadelphia, authorities said. No arrests have been made. Harley Celance, 11, and a 14-year-old boy were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. The younger child was hit in the neck and was pronounced dead minutes later at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. The older child was shot in the arm and ankle and was in stable condition at Jeanes Campus at Temple University Hospital.

Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court: A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial. The New York Daily News reported Friday that Brooklyn Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the case after attorney Howard Greenwald said he could not breathe with the mask on in the newly reopened court. "I want the record to reflect that I am speaking with great difficulty," Greenwald, 68, told the judge. "I just can't do this." Knipel, who was hospitalized with covid-19 last spring, insisted that the lawyer comply with rules requiring masks in all state court buildings, then dismissed the case.