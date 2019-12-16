The students managed to reset a password and, using Trump’s Social Security number and date of birth, repeatedly tried to import Trump’s federal tax information into the application, according to court documents.

The U.S. Department of Education and IRS detected the attempts.

Trump has long refused to release his tax information.

A federal judge gave each defendant two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.

“Hiemstra and Harris thought they could manipulate and outsmart the FAFSA application process in order to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns for their own purposes. As it turns out, that was not such a smart move: they committed a serious violation of privacy rights and a federal crime in the process,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain, a Trump appointee, said in a statement.

A defense attorney had previously called the plan a college prank that went wrong.

