The release says Molinaro shipped marijuana from California to Huntington, West Virginia, through the Postal Service and paid postal employees, including Crookshanks, to deliver the parcels to him.
Molinaro was caught by State Police with 16 pounds (7 kilograms) of marijuana in his car.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says the USPS’s slogan of “if it fits, it ships” doesn’t apply to illegal drugs.
