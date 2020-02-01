Tolbert and Tolliver were identified by police as suspects last week after the Jan. 22 shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street. Records show both have lengthy arrest records.

A third suspect injured in the shooting was located by police at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The shooting was one of several violent incidents in a part of the city long known for rampant drug use and street unrest.

AD

Business groups implored officials to improve public safety. And while crime rates in Seattle are low compared to other big cities, critics say mayhem downtown – from shootings, to drug dealing and the effects of the city’s ongoing homelessness crisis – makes locals and tourists feel unsafe.