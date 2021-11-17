Chabad of Huntsville and the Etz Chayim synagogue were vandalized in April 2020 with anti-Semitic graffiti and swastikas. Police released surveillance photos of a suspect, but no arrests were made.
Cohen told news outlets the theft of the menorah was a “hateful act” toward Jewish people.
“You think you’re going to take away our menorah, you think you’re going to take away our religious freedom? We’re going to double down, we’re going to putting out more menorahs throughout north Alabama, we’re going to be putting out more efforts to spread goodness, kindness and joy. So in a way, I thank you for taking my menorah,” he said.