The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including those classed CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC, and G. The company’s Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz said that it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge, according to filings with the U.S. Department of Transportation. It expects to begin the recall on April 6.
