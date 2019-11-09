Nike says it’s investigating. But the cascade of allegations that have followed Oregon Project director Alberto Salazar’s four-year doping ban have some in the sport saying a day of reckoning was long overdue.

Dr. Kathryn Ackerman is medical director of the female athlete program at Boston Children’s Hospital. She says it’s important that the athletes’ stories get out.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD