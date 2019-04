NEW YORK — Placido Domingo has starred on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera for a whopping 50 years — and is still singing, amazingly, at age 78.

On Sunday, the Met literally turned the tables and threw a dinner-dance on the same stage for the Spaniard’s golden anniversary. Invited guests included soprano Renee Fleming, sculptor Jeff Koons and the company’s new music director, Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

“I have been lucky with a healthy throat and the passion for what I do,” Domingo said, standing by his table in the middle of the stage before the empty 4,000-seat house, surrounded by dinner guests and joking, “for once, I’m here and I don’t have to sing!”

He noted that the international competition he started, Operalia, means that in just about every opera house in the world, he encounters its winners who have become stars he still mentors.

Nezet-Seguin, a French-Canadian about half Domingo’s age, remembers conducting the tenor some years ago “and every day he was the first arriving to work, he was coaching younger artists, coming to rehearsals, wanting to learn; he was always the most respectful, the most loving and passionate person in the room.”

Domingo is currently appearing in his 52nd main role at the Met — as Germont in Verdi’s “La Traviata.”

The lifelong tenor now sings as a baritone, appearing in top theaters worldwide.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.