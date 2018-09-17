New York Mets (69-80, fourth in NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-72, second in NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mets: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (10-9, 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York match up to start a three-game series. The Phillies have struggled lately, going 3-7 in their last 10 outings. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Jerad Eickhoff’s 18.0. The Mets have gone 14-14 in Wheeler’s starts this season. The New York pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .249 batting average on the season. Michael Conforto helped the Mets earn a 6-4 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 9. He went 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 129 hits this year. His .259 batting average is 40th in the National League. Michael Conforto has four home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .707 over his past 10 games for New York. Rhys Hoskins has 31 home runs and a team-leading 91 RBIs in 139 games for the Phillies. Cesar Hernandez has 12 hits and is batting .293 over his past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs. Phillies: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

