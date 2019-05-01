MIAMI — A Mexican soap opera actor has been charged with manslaughter after a man he’s accused of punching in a road rage confrontation died.

Pablo Lyle appeared at his arraignment before 11th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. The 32-year-old star will continue under house arrest in Miami.

Prosecutors say Lyle punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez in a road rage confrontation on March 31. He initially faced only a battery charge, but Hernandez later died in a hospital.

Defense attorney Philip Reizenstein said his client was trying to protect his family when Hernandez assaulted them. He berated prosecutors for filing charges without interviewing Lyle’s wife and brother-in-law, who were in the car.

Lyle starred in the soap opera “Mi Adorable Maldición,” Spanish for “My Lovely Curse.”

