Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

MIAMI — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.
Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on “La sombra del pasado.”
Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.
The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.