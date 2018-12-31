Visitors look at Rose Parade floats in Pasadena, Calif. Final preparations are underway for Pasadena's 130th Rose Parade on New Year's Day, which forecasters say could challenge spectators with chilly and blustery conditions. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

CALIFORNIA

Murder charge likely in killing of officer

Prosecutors say a Mexican national accused of killing a California police officer is expected to be arraigned on murder charges.

Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Goold said Monday that the charges against Gustavo Perez Arriaga will be filed before his arraignment Wednesday.

Perez Arriaga was arrested Friday after the Dec. 26 shooting of Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33.

Authorities said Perez Arriaga, who was in the country illegally and had previous arrests, was captured while planning to flee to Mexico. U.S. immigration authorities say they had no contact with Perez Arriaga until he was arrested last week.

COLORADO

Man charged in death of missing fiancee

A Colorado man was charged Monday with murder and solicitation to commit murder in the death of his missing fiancee as police try to find out what happened to the mother of his child.

Patrick Frazee, 32, is accused of trying to find someone to kill Kelsey Berreth three times between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving, according to a charging document. Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving Day on a grocery store surveillance video with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, and Frazee said the two met that day to exchange their child.

Police have said the evidence suggests that Berreth was killed at her home in Woodland Park, a mountain town near Colorado Springs, and that her cellphone was tracked to Gooding, Idaho, three days after Thanksgiving.

UTAH

Elizabeth Smart captor living near a school

A woman who helped kidnap Utah’s Elizabeth Smart is living several blocks away from a Salt Lake City elementary school following her release from prison in September, according to Utah’s sex-offender registry.

Wanda Barzee, 73, is listed in the registry as living in an apartment near the school after her initial placement in a halfway house after she was released on parole much earlier than anticipated despite her refusal to cooperate with mental health professionals while incarcerated.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty to helping her husband, street preacher Brian David Mitchell, who abducted Smart at knifepoint in 2002 when she was 14 and repeatedly raped her. Smart was held captive for nine months before she was found and rescued.

Barzee’s release came more than five years earlier than expected after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole determined it had miscalculated the time Barzee was required to serve in prison. She is serving five years of federal supervised release. The release guidelines don’t seem to set limits on how close she can live to a school.

N.C. wildlife center passes inspections: A federal inspector found no problems at the Conservators Center near Burlington, N.C., in two inspections preceding a lion's fatal attack Sunday on a young intern there. According to government reports, nothing out of compliance was found at the center during inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April or January 2017. No workplace safety complaints were found in an online search of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Spacecraft may make history: The NASA spacecraft that yielded the first close-up views of Pluto hurtled toward a New Year's Day rendezvous with a tiny, icy world a billion miles farther out, in what would make it the most distant cosmic body ever explored by humankind. New Horizons was on course to fly past the object nicknamed Ultima Thule at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday. The drama was set to unfold more than 4 billion miles from Earth, so far away that it will be 10 hours before flight controllers find out whether the spacecraft survived the flyby.

