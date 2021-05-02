Since President Biden took office, the number of migrants taken into U.S. custody along the border has soared to the highest levels in nearly 20 years, surpassing 172,000 in March. His administration has opened more than a dozen emergency shelters to care for record numbers of teenagers and children arriving without parents. Biden’s handling of the migration influx at the border ranks among his worst-polling issues, and he has tasked Harris — his party’s heir apparent — with leading an international effort to address the root causes of migration and stem the flow.