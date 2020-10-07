Garcia served as Mexico’s Secretary of Public Security from 2006 to 2012. He is accused of accepting tens of millions of dollars in bribes — often stuffed in briefcases full of cash — to shield the Sinaloa cartel from law enforcement.
In January, the former Mexican official pleaded not guilty to charges of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statement.
On Wednesday, Cogan set Dec. 7 as the next hearing on the case. Prosecutors have said Garcia Luna’s trial could last from two to three months.
Garcia Luna lived in Miami before his arrest in 2019 in Texas.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.