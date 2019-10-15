MGM and the Blackstone investment group are forming a joint venture that is purchasing the Bellagio and leasing it back to an MGM subsidiary for $245 million annually.

MGM Resorts will get a 5% ownership stake in the joint venture and about $4.2 billion in cash.

Circus Circus opened in 1968. MGM purchased it in 2005.

Casino magnate Steve Wynn opened the Bellagio in 1998 but MGM took ownership in 2000 when Wynn’s Mirage Resorts merged with MGM.

