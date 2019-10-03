Authorities say the gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired for more than 10 minutes from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, taking aim at the crowd gathered for a country music festival far below on the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting stopped, police said, when Paddock aimed one of his guns at himself and pulled the trigger. Police said that the investigation was unable to determine what motivated the carnage.

The settlement agreement is expected to be between $735 million and $800 million, with the final amount depending on how many victims and people affected choose to participate, according to MGM, which owns the Mandalay Bay.

The process should conclude late next year, the company said, and would also resolve lawsuits MGM has filed against victims, seeking to dismiss claims stemming from the rampage.

“We have always believed that prolonged litigation around these matters is in no one’s best interest,” Jim Murren, chairman and chief executive of MGM Resorts, said in a statement. “It is our sincere hope that this agreement means that scenario will be avoided.”

The shooting set off lawsuits, including litigation accusing MGM of negligence in failing to monitor the gunman as he delivered guns and ammunition to his room.

The settlement agreement does not include an admission of liability on the part of MGM, the company said Thursday. MGM also said it has insurance coverage up to $751 million.

In a statement released by MGM, Robert Eglet, an attorney for victims, said the agreement was “a milestone in the recovery process for the victims of the horrifying events.”

“While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families,” Eglet said. He and his firm did not immediately respond to messages seeking further comment.

MGM has said publicly that it was participating in mediation with attorneys for victims who had sued the company over the massacre. In a May filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MGM said it “intends for substantially all claimants to be covered by the settlement,” though it acknowledged that some may choose not to join.

More than 860 people were physically injured in the rampage, nearly half by gunshots or shrapnel, authorities said.

Countless more among the crowd of 22,000 at the festival also suffered psychological anguish from living through a scene they have described as unimaginably chaotic and terrifying.

Last year, MGM filed its own lawsuits against more than 1,000 survivors of the attack, arguing that it had “no liability of any kind” and asking courts to dismiss claims relating to the massacre.

The settlement would resolve those lawsuits as well as others filed against MGM, according to a person familiar with the company’s positions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing legal issues.

