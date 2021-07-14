The apartment building is about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from where Champlain Towers South collapsed almost three weeks ago, killing at least 95 people. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the 12-story oceanfront tower to fall. The building was in the midst of its 40-year recertification, and documents show multiple problems with concrete deterioration had been reported. The homeowner’s association was in the process of making $15 million in repairs when the building collapsed.