Cincinnati Reds (65-88, fifth in NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (59-92, fifth in NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Reds: Cody Reed (0-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Marlins: Jeff Brigham (0-2, 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Cincinnati match up to begin a four-game series. Miami pitchers are holding opponents to just a .255 batting average this season. The Reds have gone 1-4 in Reed’s starts this season. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .257 this year, led by Scooter Gennett’s mark of .317. In their last meeting on May 6, Nick Wittgren earned the win in an 8-5 victory for the Marlins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez is batting .283 with a .361 on-base percentage and .529 slugging percentage in 134 games this season for the Reds. Jose Peraza has 13 hits and is batting .310 over his past 10 games for Cincinnati. Starlin Castro has 159 hits for the Marlins this season. He’s batting .281 on the year. Peter O’Brien has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .952 over his past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 16 runs. Marlins: 3-7, .200 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 29 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports