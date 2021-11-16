Miami professor gets jail in corruption case

Judge Jed Rakoff said a sentence of up to five years, as recommended by federal guidelines, would be “irrational” and “overly punitive” for Bagley, who is 75 and in ill health.
Bagley’s transition from writing textbooks to carrying out what prosecutors called a “textbook case of money laundering” came from his dealings with another criminal defendant: Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who is fighting a charge tied to allegedly overvalued state contracts from Venezuela that he won by paying kickbacks to members of President Nicolás Maduro’s family and inner circle.
Bagley was introduced to Saab by a longtime government informant, Jorge Luis Hernández, better known by his nickname Boli. Years earlier, Bagley helped Boli avoid deportation to his native Colombia, where Bagley said he faced certain death from right-wing paramilitary groups who then dominated drug trafficking along the Caribbean coast.
At Boli’s urging, Saab asked for Bagley’s help securing a U.S. visa for his son and later agreed to hire him as a $1,000-per-hour consultant for an investment in Guatemala. Then starting in late 2017, Bagley began receiving monthly deposits of approximately $200,000 from a purported food company based in the United Arab Emirates. Additional funds were wired from Switzerland, bringing to nearly $3 million the amount he collected from Saab, according to prosecutors.
Bagley then transferred 90 percent of the money into the accounts controlled by the informant, believing they would be forwarded to Saab’s U.S. attorneys, who were then secretly meeting with federal investigators to explore a possible resolution of his own case.
Bagley kept a 10 percent commission for himself and continued to accept the cash even after one of his accounts was closed for suspicious activity.
Before his downfall, Bagley had studied organized crime in Latin America for decades. He chaired the University of Miami’s Department of International Studies.
— Associated Press
WYOMING
Wildfire causes death, spurs evacuations
Wildfires pushed by strong winds forced the evacuation of rural homes in northern Wyoming and southern Montana, and caused a death in Wyoming, officials said Tuesday.
Downed power lines caused a fire near the community of Clark on Monday night that burned at least two homes and seven outbuildings, said Jerry Parker, the Park County Fire District administrator. Wind gusts topped 100 mph.
Kristie Hoffert, medical chief for the Clark Fire District, said the person who died was a family member of a firefighter. Officials did not release any information on how the death occurred.
In south-central Montana, a fire reported about 11:30 p.m. Monday led the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office to order evacuations southwest of the town of Absarokee.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Trial set for officer in Black woman's killing
A former Fort Worth police officer faces a murder trial early next year for fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019 while responding to a call about an open front door.
A Tarrant County judge on Tuesday scheduled Aaron Dean’s trial in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson for Jan. 10, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Jury selection is set to begin six days earlier, although Judge David Hagerman indicated he’s expecting Dean’s lawyers to seek a change of venue.
Dean, 37, resigned from the city police force two days after shooting Jefferson. He was charged with murder and released on a $200,000 bond.
— Associated Press