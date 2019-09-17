MIAMI — A Miami swingers club must pay 32 models a combined $892,500 for using their images without permission.

The Miami Herald reports a jury agreed Monday on the payment, which totals much less than the models’ desired $5.3 million.

Miami Velvet caters to couples who share partners and have group sex.

The women filed suit in 2015 after advertisements featuring their photos appeared alongside explicit images on Miami Velvet’s website, leading people to believe that the models endorsed the club.

A judge ruled in favor of the women in 2017, saying the club was liable for false advertising. This month’s trial was held to determine damages.

The club’s lawyer acknowledged his clients were responsible for stealing the images but said the models were asking for too much money.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.