Missouri

Brown's father seeks new investigation

On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Mo., his father urged St. Louis County’s top prosecutor Friday to reopen the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old.

Before a memorial service in the street where his son was shot Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Sr. addressed reporters outside the St. Louis County Justice Center.

“My son was murdered in cold blood, with no remorse and no medical treatment,” said Brown, 41, who has never accepted the officer’s claim that he had acted in self-defense.

Wesley Bell, the county’s first black prosecutor, took office in January after his stunning victory over seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch, who drew criticism for his handling of the investigation, with detractors accusing him of guiding the grand jury to its decision not to indict the officer, Darren Wilson, which came in November 2014.

The Justice Department under President Barack Obama also declined to charge Wilson, who resigned within days of the announcement of the grand jury decision.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Bell would not say whether his office would reopen the case, but he said it “is doing everything [it] can to understand the underlying issues that contributed to the tragic death of Michael Brown.”

Bell would face no restrictions in reexamining Brown’s death for potential murder charges. Wilson was never charged and tried, so there would be no double-jeopardy, and there is no statute of limitations for bringing murder charges.

— Associated Press

Vermont

Video of officer hitting woman spurs changes

The chief of a small Vermont police department says he has changed the use-of-force reporting policies after an altercation in which a handcuffed woman was thrown against a wall and punched in the face by a police sergeant who was later fired.

St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor said he was not aware of the details of the March altercation until after he watched footage of it that was requested by the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

State police are investigating the altercation between former St. Albans police Sgt. Jason Lawton and Amy Connelly.

Connelly’s attorney has asked that three misdemeanor charges against her be dismissed.

Lawton has appealed his firing.

— Associated Press

Texas

Mistrial in sentencing of man in wife's killing

A jury that convicted a former Houston-area high school football coach for a second time in his pregnant wife’s 1999 killing could not decide on a sentence, so the judge has declared a mistrial for that portion of the trial.

The judge Friday declared the mistrial for the sentencing of David Mark Temple after the Harris County jury couldn’t agree after 19 hours of deliberation. The conviction will stand, but a new jury will be seated to decide the sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking a life prison term.

BelindaTemple, a high school teacher, was seven months pregnant when she was killed. A jury convicted her husband of murder in 2007, but Texas’s top criminal court overturned the conviction in 2016 because the prosecutors withheld evidence.

— Associated Press