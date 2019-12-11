Cohen, the former personal attorney and fixer for Trump, said he was asked to help “corroborate the claims and actions” related to Vance’s subpoena of Trump’s tax returns, an effort the president is seeking to have blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

After once bragging that he would “take a bullet” for Trump, the 53-year-old Cohen turned on the president last year by meeting with federal prosecutors in New York and with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, telling them he had lied to Congress to protect Trump. He said that in all, he has spent more than 170 hours meeting with “some eight different government agencies.”

The documents ask for a court hearing so lawyers for Cohen can argue he deserves to either have a sentence that he began serving in May knocked down to one year and one day or be allowed to serve out his existing term under house arrest.

He wrote that he still “painfully recognizes the need to appropriately atone for his misconduct,” and that he hopes to achieve atonement by performing community service.

He added: “For a man married 25 years with two children, being incarcerated is a powerful and humbling punishment.”

Both federal and state prosecutors declined to comment on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors have said Trump directed Cohen to arrange the payments to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump denies having trysts with either woman.

Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Trump Tower project in Moscow, to bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

