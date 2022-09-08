Michelle Zauner, Gayl Jones receive American Book Awards

NEW YORK — “Crying In H Mart” memoirist Michelle Zauner, novelist Gayl Jones and author-journalist Francisco Goldman are among the winners of the 43rd annual American Book Awards, presented by Ishmael Reed’s Before Columbus Foundation.
Zauner’s memoir, a word-of-mouth bestseller in 2021-2022, was cited by the Foundation, along with Goldman’s novel “Monkey Boy” and Zakiya Dalila Harris’ The Other Black Girl: A Novel,” a fictionalized take on the publishing industry. The Foundation also awarded Spencer Ackerman’s “Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump,” Emma Brodie’s novel “Songs in Ursa Major,” Daphne A. Brooks’ “Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound” and Truong Tran’s blend of poetry and prose “Book of the Other: Small in Comparison.”
Jones, known for such novels as “Corregidora” and “Eva’s Man,” was honored for lifetime achievement. Editor Jeffrey St. Clair of Counterpunch, a self-described “independent left-leaning” publication for which Reed is a contributor, was given an Anti-Censorship Award.