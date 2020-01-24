Firefighters and deputies said they tried to save the couple but had to pull back because of dangerous conditions. Their bodies later were found in the house.
The dogs also died, but other animals survived, including a goat and a miniature horse that were outside, according to Bonnie McKinney, an administrative assistant for the sheriff’s department.
The cause of the fire, which leveled the home, is under investigation, officials said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.