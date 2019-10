Chippewa says he now has all the money he’ll ever need to help his family for generations. The couple’s plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children.

They’re both members of and work for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, but they plan to keep working for now.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD