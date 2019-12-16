When the 43-year-old came to the stage here at a university student center in the Detroit suburbs, about half of the crowd gave her a standing ovation — and the other half unleashed a chorus of boos and catcalls.

The divided response would continue for the next hour as she laid out her reasons for what she called the most important vote she would take “short of declaring war.”

“I will be voting yes,” Slotkin declared as the room simultaneously erupted in cheers and jeers. “I know, and I can hear that this is a very controversial decision — and I knew that. And all I can ask from the people who are listening is that while we may not agree, I hope you believe me when I tell you that I made this decision out of principle.”

“Impeach Slotkin!” one man yelled in reply.

“Slotkin is a spy!” shouted another.

Others, staying seated, shook their heads as the insults rained down.

Slotkin, a former CIA officer and Defense Department official, had been among the last publicly undecided House members on impeachment. All Republicans are expected to vote against pushing the president’s ouster. Nearly all Democrats are likely to support it.

But at least a handful of Democrats are expected to buck the party’s leadership and vote with the Republicans.

Although the outcome of the vote is not in doubt — Trump is almost certain to become on Wednesday just the third American president to be impeached — Slotkin’s choice has special significance.

She was one of seven so-called “national security Democrats” — all freshmen who won in swing districts, all veterans of the military or defense and intelligence agencies — who in September signed a letter in The Washington Post calling for the House to launch an impeachment inquiry.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi did so the very next day.

Like others among the seven, however, Slotkin took her time to announce how she would vote on the two articles of impeachment passed by the Judiciary committee in a party-line vote last week: one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress.

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press published Monday morning, Slotkin wrote that she had been persuaded by evidence that Trump had solicited help from a foreign government in damaging his political rivals.

“Isn’t it our constitutional duty to provide a clear response to that abuse of power?” she wrote. “Our democracy is in danger if this behavior becomes the new normal.”

Slotkin said she wrote the piece late Sunday night, having taken the weekend at her farm in the district to review the evidence against Trump and to reread foundational American documents, including the Federalist Papers. She said she called on her training as a CIA analyst to review the arguments for and against impeachment with dispassion. Her decision to support impeachment, she said, was made “reluctantly.”

Polling shows that the country is almost evenly divided on the question of whether the president should be removed. Despite weeks of public testimony from witnesses, sentiment nationwide has barely budged.

Slotkin said last week that her offices were being inundated with phone calls from constituents wanting to have their say on her impeachment choice.

In an interview with The Post, she acknowledged that her district — a band of suburbia and rural countryside north of Detroit — was “overall not supportive of impeachment.”

But she also foreshadowed her choice, saying that “there are some decisions that leaders are asked to make that are often controversial and difficult and hard to understand for lots of people, but the leader has to make it because they know it’s the right thing to do.”

Slotkin said she was not surprised Monday by the vehemence of the reaction to her decision, and that she had decided it was important to convey her reasoning in person and in her district.

The heckling by Trump backers continued unabated throughout the hour she was onstage, and even persisted as she moved on to other topics — including her mother’s death from ovarian cancer.

Slotkin’s district was long held by the Republicans, and it went for Trump in 2016 by nearly seven points. But a surge of Democratic support in 2018, especially in suburban areas, propelled her to victory that year by nearly four points.

Slotkin said Monday that she was aware her choice may cost her reelection, but said the issue was too important to only do what is “politically expedient.”

The freshman Democrat has yet to draw a high-profile challenger for next year’s election, though a number of lesser known contenders have already jumped in.

One of them, former local television anchor Paul Junge, said impeachment was galvanizing discontent toward Slotkin, who had campaigned in 2018 as a moderate problem-solver.

“She’s not focusing on the things she said she would,” Junge said. “As I travel around the district, I find that impeaching the president is something that people actively oppose. They want their votes to be respected.”

Even some of Slotkin’s supporters on Monday expressed fears that she could be damaging herself politically.

“It’s a tough balancing act,” said Rick DesJardins, a retired teacher. “I would hope that she supports impeachment. I also want her to be reelected.”

But his friend and fellow former teacher, Dan Christner, said Slotkin had been left with little choice.

“The only way we can thwart what’s happening,” he said, “is to do the right thing.”

