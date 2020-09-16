Meanwhile, the gunman was still inside the home. Jackson said he didn’t know if anyone else was inside with him.
“It sounds like there was a neighbor dispute,” Jackson said. “Something happened and one of the neighbors pulled out a weapon and started firing.”
Deputies arrived and “they took gunfire,” the spokesman said.
The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m.
“We’re telling all the neighbors in this particular area to stay in their homes. We obviously have a large scene. Lots of officers are here,” Jackson said.
