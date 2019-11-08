Last month, Detroit’s inspector general said a group called Make Your Date enjoyed special treatment from City Hall and that Mayor Mike Duggan’s chief of staff Alexis Wiley ordered the deletion of emails related to the nonprofit prenatal health program.
Duggan said the order to delete emails was a “mistake in judgment” by Wiley to protect junior staffers from possible records requests by a Duggan critic.
