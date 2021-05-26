An Oakland County judge dismissed the conviction at the request of the Michigan attorney general’s office, clearing the way a few hours later for Poole’s release from a prison in Jackson.
Poole, 56, was convicted in the fatal stabbing of Robert Mejia, whose body was found in a Pontiac field.
Poole’s girlfriend told police that he had confessed to her that he met Mejia in a bar and later killed him during a violent robbery attempt. A dentist linked Poole to a bite mark on the victim.
Poole repeatedly denied any role. In 2015, the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered DNA testing of biological material gathered by police in 1988. There was evidence of type A blood at the scene, which didn’t match Mejia’s or Poole’s blood.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the county prosecutor’s office, which handled the case in 1988-89, had no objection to vacating Poole’s conviction.
Nessel said Poole will be eligible for a variety of post-prison services, including housing assistance. She didn’t address whether he would qualify for $1.6 million under Michigan’s wrongful conviction compensation program.
The law grants $50,000 for each year spent in prison if someone is exonerated, typically because of new evidence.
— Associated Press
OHIO
City votes to ban abortion
A southwest Ohio city became the first in the state Tuesday to enact a measure outlawing abortion and declaring itself “a sanctuary city for the unborn,” setting itself up for a likely legal challenge by opponents who call the ban unconstitutional.
The vote by the Lebanon City Council was unanimous — after one member quit in protest. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that that member, Krista Wyatt, said she could no longer associate her name with the body “as a respectable, decent human being.”
No abortion clinics are located in Lebanon and none are planned. Mayor Amy Brewer said the ordinance sends a signal that the community would not welcome such a facility. Abortion remains legal in Ohio and the rest of the country following a 1973 Supreme Court decision that women have a constitutional right to seek an abortion.
Council member Doug Shope said he worked with Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn in crafting the Ohio ban. The Texas-based group has helped more than two dozen municipalities in Texas, Nebraska and now Ohio write custom ordinances to ban abortions.
Planned Parenthood called the ban “reprehensible,” while Ohio Right to Life praised it. The ACLU of Ohio said it is prepared to sue.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Firefighting helicopter with four crashes
A firefighting helicopter carrying four people on a training exercise crashed near an airport in central Florida. At least one person was killed and the three others were unaccounted for, officials said.
The helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
One body was recovered Tuesday night and no survivors have been found, Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
“The crash appears to be a total loss,” the post said.
A search and rescue effort began immediately after the crash, but the crash site couldn’t be cleared because of hazards in the area, the Leesburg Police Department said Wednesday.
The aircraft belonged to Brainerd Helicopters Inc./Firehawk Helicopters, located at Leesburg International Airport, police said.
— Associated Press