LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is urging his Illinois counterpart to help pay for a project to keep invasive carp from establishing themselves in the Great Lakes.

Snyder sent a letter Tuesday to fellow outgoing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, seeking support in fortifying a waterway. Snyder says Michigan would provide up to $8 million for upgrading the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

Experts consider that a good location to block movement of Asian carp that have infested the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Several states bordering the lakes, including Michigan and Illinois, agreed previously to discuss cost-sharing. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently said the project would cost $778 million — three times more than previously thought.

Rauner spokeswoman Elizabeth Tomev says “Illinois looks forward to a fair share discussion with all the stakeholders” once the project’s “true costs” are known.

