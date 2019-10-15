The judge said two businesses that sued showed a likelihood of prevailing on the merits of their contention that the rules are procedurally invalid, because state officials did not justify shortcutting the normal rulemaking process.

Several states have banned the sale of flavored vaping products amid a rising number of vaping-related lung illnesses and an epidemic of teen e-cigarette use.

As of last week, vaping-related illnesses in the United States had reached about 1,300 cases in 49 states and one U.S. territory, including at least 26 deaths.

In New York, a state appeals court this month preliminarily blocked the state from enforcing a prohibition on flavored e-cigarette sales.

The Michigan lawsuits, which were consolidated, were filed by Houghton-based 906 Vapor and A Clean Cigarette, which has 15 locations across the state.

The federal government and states ban the sale of vaping products to minors, yet government survey figures show that last year, one in five U.S. high school students reported vaping in the previous month.

— Associated Press

Man dies after police use stun gun

Police say a man fell onto a large knife and died after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun in northwestern Michigan.

State police said Calvin James Schwab, 29, died Friday in Marion, about 155 miles northwest of Detroit.

Police said Monday that a woman called police for assistance, saying her son and husband were fighting and that the son had “two large knives.” Two Evart police officers who arrived found the son near the family home and ordered him to kneel.

Schwab knelt, but pulled a knife from his waistband, so one of the officers fire a stun gun into his back. He fell forward onto the knife, which fatally punctured his chest cavity.

The officers are on leave amid the investigation.

— Associated Press

