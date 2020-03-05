The Senate had opened an investigation in January after a reporter complained that Lucido made a sexist comment to her before a group of high school boys. A female senator then accused him of sexually harassing her at a Capitol orientation. A woman who works for a trade group made similar allegations.
“We take accusations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace seriously,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican. “It is my sincere hope that this experience will serve as motivation for us all to do better and be better in our personal interactions and our public discourse.”
