Latunski, 51, has been treated in an Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital for several months.
He was charged with murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019, death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
Bacon’s body was found that day hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WILX-TV.