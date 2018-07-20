MIDLAND, Mich. — A Michigan man who authorities say threw his 20-month-old daughter against a wall near her crib has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.

The Midland Daily News reports 25-year-old Zachary Quinn Bieski of Midland entered pleas to resolve the case Thursday. He originally faced charges including first-degree murder in the death of Delilah Quinn Bieski. Sentencing is Sept. 27.

He faces 15-25 years in prison for second-degree murder and up to 10 years for child abuse.

Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks, Bieski and his lawyer drafted a written description of what occurred the night of Oct. 24. It states Bieski had argued with his live-in girlfriend before he threw the child, who died a few days later. She had a fractured skull.

___

Information from: Midland Daily News, http://www.ourmidland.com

