Muse and two other men were arrested a year ago at the Grand Rapids airport where his brother, Muse Muse, was starting a journey to Somalia to join IS, according to federal authorities.
Mohamud Muse was aware that IS is a “designated foreign terrorist organization,” his plea agreement states.
Muse Muse pleaded guilty on Jan. 7. Charges are pending against a third man, Mohamed Haji. The three are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya.
