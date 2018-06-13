FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of his 3-year-old daughter.

WJRT-TV reports that 27-year-old Khairy Simon told a Genesee County judge on Tuesday that the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Erika Finley, hit her over and over with her fist and an extension cord because they were trying to potty train her. He said he tried to stop Finley, but she was “much bigger” than him and “at the time, she felt like she had to get her point across.”

Simon says Finley put their daughter Kimora Simon’s body into a garbage bag and stuffed it into a backpack, and that he buried it in a hole by their Flint home. Police were unable to find Kimora’s body and said animals may have taken it.

Simon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and removing a body. He will be sentenced next month and is expected to testify against Finley, whose lawyer didn’t immediately reply to an Associated Press phone message Wednesday seeking comment.

___

Information from: WJRT-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/wjrt

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.