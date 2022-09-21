Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime.

Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Huntington to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot.