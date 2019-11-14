The Toledo Blade reports that Hullibarger and her husband say they met with LaCuesta to plan funeral services for their 18-year-old son, Maison, and made it clear they wanted the priest to deliver a positive, uplifting message.

But LaCuesta allegedly turned his Dec. 8, 2018, homily instead into a message regarding suicide, questioning whether the teen would go to heaven.

A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left Thursday for the archdiocese.

