GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Activists are calling for the firing of a western Michigan police officer whom they accuse of racial profiling by notifying immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran who is actually a U.S. citizen.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December before releasing the Michigan-born man.
Grand Rapids Lt. Curt VanderKooi told ICE about Ramos-Gomez’ November arrest at a local hospital, referring to him as “loco,” or crazy. Interim police Chief David Kiddle says VanderKooi was reprimanded for “unprofessional language.”
Dozens of people attended a city commission meeting Tuesday to express their displeasure with how Ramos-Gomez was treated. Miriam Aukerman, of the American Civil Liberties Union, says Ramos-Gomez was racially profiled.
Kiddle says he’s using the case to review policies.
