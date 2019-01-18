GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sheriff in western Michigan’s largest county says her jail won’t release people to federal immigration agents unless they present an arrest warrant from a judge.

The decision was announced Friday, after lawyers said a war veteran was picked up at the Kent County jail and detained for three days in December. Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a lawyer proved he’s a U.S. citizen born in Michigan.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says she joins people who have expressed “outrage” over Ramos-Gomez’ treatment by ICE.

The 27-year-old Marine veteran was in jail on charges related to an incident at a hospital. Grand Rapids police say they contacted ICE.

Ramos-Gomez has mental-health problems. ICE says he told them he was in the U.S. illegally.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.