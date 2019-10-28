Huff says he’s not racist and “no race ever went into this thing.”
The newspaper reports Sunday that the original display was put up three weeks ago. A machete smeared with what appeared to be red paint was impaled into the Trump figure’s midsection.
The Trump figure’s foot also was on a head representing 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
