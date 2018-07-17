EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to appoint interim Athletic Director Bill Beekman to his job on a permanent basis.

Tuesday’s vote came at a special meeting to consider Beekman for the job he’s held on an interim basis since early February. It came a day after the school introduced him as the pick for the post.

Board members and Michigan State Interim President John Engler say Beekman is the best person for the job.

Beekman took over on an interim basis shortly after athletic director Mark Hollis retired following the sex abuse scandal involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar and just before ESPN reported allegations of sexual assault and violence against women involving Michigan State football and basketball players. The report questioned the athletic department’s handling those cases.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.