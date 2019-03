MICHIGAN

Adoption agencies that reject gays lose funding

Michigan will no longer fund adoption agencies that turn away parents who are LGBT because of religious objections, a move that was part of the terms of a legal settlement announced Friday.

Michigan’s settlement was between the state’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, and the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued in 2017 on behalf of two lesbian couples. In the lawsuit, one of the couples — Kristy and Dana Dumont of Dimondale — alleged that they were turned away from Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services because they are gay. Those two agencies, according to the Associated Press, were on average doing 25 to 30 percent of the state’s foster-care adoptions as of 2015.

President Trump highlighted faith-based adoption agencies during his keynote address at the National Prayer Breakfast in February. He drew attention to a family that had adopted five children through Catholic Charities, noting that the agency was defending itself in court.

Several states have raised the question of whether adoption and foster-care agencies run by religious groups, but funded by the government, should be allowed to discriminate against parents or choose parents based on their religion or sexuality.

— Sarah Pulliam Bailey

INDIANA

2 officers charged in handcuffed man's beating

Two Indiana police officers who are allegedly seen on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man were charged with a federal civil rights crime.

Cory Newland and Joshua Titus of the Elkhart Police Department were indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a charge of depriving Mario Ledesma of his rights through excessive force. Police video shows them allegedly punching Ledesma after he spat at Newland while sitting handcuffed in a chair at the police station in January 2018.

Newland and Titus have been on leave since November and have pleaded not guilty to separate state charges.

In February, Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese said a former federal prosecutor would conduct an assessment of the police department, including on use of force. A new chief was named in January after the previous police chief, Ed Windbigler, downplayed the beating.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

U.S.'s longest-living

president is Carter

Nearly four decades after voters unceremoniously rejected then-President Jimmy Carter’s bid for a second term, the 39th president has reached a milestone that electoral math cannot dispute: He is the longest-living chief executive in American history.

Friday was the 172nd day beyond Carter’s 94th birthday, exceeding by one day the life span of former president George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 94 years and 171 days. Both men were born in 1924.

The achievement defies medical odds, coming more than three years after Carter announced he had melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. He underwent treatment and received a clean bill of health.

— Associated Press