A subsequent autopsy determined the victims were born alive and died of asphyxiation, and the deaths were ruled homicides.
Investigators in 2018 utilized DNA from evidence recovered from the scene in an effort to identify the birth mother using the latest developments in genetic genealogy, police said. Cook County detectives eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother.
Detectives travelled to Holland, Michigan, and obtained a discarded cigarette containing Briley’s DNA, which was matched to the DNA from the victims.
Police learned Briley was in Cook County and took her into custody after a traffic stop in suburban Oak Lawn.
